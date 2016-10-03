ClinTec International (ClinTec) is celebrating being awarded Scale-Up Business of the Year, with founder and CEO Dr Rabinder Buttar also honoured as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year at the 5th Minority Supplier Development Network UK's (MSDUK) awards ceremony.

This glamorous event was hosted by renowned British television comedian and playwright Meera Syal, with Paralympics presenter and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan giving the keynote speech. This was attended by top pharmaceutical organisations GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck Sharp Dohme and other diverse organisations, including IBM and Coca-Cola.

The Scale-Up Business of the Year award, sponsored by Ernst and Young, recognises ClinTec's dynamic and entrepreneurial emergence on to the global stage as a Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) and Functional Service Provider (FSP). Earlier at the MSDUK annual conference, Dr Buttar took part in a panel discussion, sponsored by Coca-Cola, on how to Scale-Up a business.

A multi-award winning and woman-majority owned full-service CRO which embraces diversity, ClinTec was formed nearly 20 years ago by its CEO and Chairman, Dr Rabinder Buttar. With capabilities in over 80 countries, ClinTec delivers innovative, customised clinical research solutions and talented functional services to the clinical development sector in a fast, flexible and focused way. ClinTec provides services to seven of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies, leading mid-market biopharmaceutical organisations, as well as small and medium-sized biotechnology companies. ClinTec's entrepreneurial solutions stem from the organisation's focus on delivering not only what the customers require now, but what they will require to meet industry challenges in the future.

MSDUK, which is celebrating its own 10 year anniversary, seeks to recognise purchasing organisations and the hugely talented and entrepreneurial ethnic minority businesses in the UK for their collaborative efforts to make supply chains both inclusive and competitive. MSDUK was founded by businessman Mayank Shah, CEO, in 2006 as a vehicle to assist the very entrepreneurial ethnic minority business community to realise their ambitions.

During his keynote speech Ade Adepitan shared the inspiring experience of his dreams finally coming true following his attendance at the Paralympics in Rio. He congratulated everyone at the event and MSDUK for the difference they are making in our society and encouraged all in his assertion that 'One day people will respect us'.

Dr Buttar said,

"I am thrilled to accept this prestigious award on behalf of ClinTec International in recognition of our ongoing expansion both in service lines and in geographical reach. As founder of the organisation, I have always believed that further success comes from the early recognition not only of what our clients want today, but also will want in the future, and then having the courage to build my company along those lines with the support of my team. Embracing diversity has always been a core pillar of ClinTec in building and developing a global team of experts in clinical research. This award endorses that approach and also recognises the major contributions made by ClinTec's management team and staff in building for our future success. This endorsement puts our achievements on the map and enhances our reputation with current and future clients."

Under Dr Buttar's visionary leadership, ClinTec has organically evolved into a renowned global player within the clinical research outsourcing arena and is the most geographically diverse mid-market CRO in the world, with an operating platform on a par with its multi-billion dollar competitors. ClinTec's success lies in a twofold approach, providing flexible, bespoke solutions which meet its client's needs, whilst at the same time creating an excellent working environment that supports and nurtures its staff.

In addition to driving business growth, Dr Buttar has established the Academy of Clinical Research Excellence and unique graduate programmes across multiple regions to provide continuous development opportunities for staff and attracting new talent into the clinical research sector. In 2015 Dr Buttar was admitted into Strathclyde University's Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs for her work in establishing and developing ClinTec and was previously named a top 10 practising entrepreneurial scientist in Britain by the British Science Council.

This new award highlights ClinTec's successful year after being named Best Mid-Sized Pharmaceutical CRO in the UK by Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Magazine's International Life Science Awards in June 2016 and as a finalist in the International Business and Export category at the Scottish Life Science awards in February 2016. In addition, the awards continue to demonstrate ClinTec's strong performance in the entrepreneurial ethnic minority business arena having previously won Supplier of the Year at the MSDUK awards in 2014.

Other winners on the night were: Balfour Beatty Inclusive Procurement Award; Cummins Inc -Corporation of the Year; Bri-Tek Technologies Innovation Award and Mr Shahid Sheikh of Clifton Packaging as Entrepreneur of the Year.

END

About ClinTec International

ClinTec International is a global full service Contract Research Organisation with an organically grown presence, including legal entities, in over 50 developed and emerging countries and with operational capabilities in more than 80 countries. ClinTec provides innovative solutions to 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as well as to leading biotechnology and medical device firms. The company excels in conducting Phase I IV clinical studies, supported by an experienced world class team of locally based clinical research professionals. Headquartered in the UK and going into its 20th year of significant global expansion, ClinTec's fast, flexible and focused approach ensures quick and reliable results tailored to the global clinical research needs of its clients. ClinTec is a woman-owned private company which embraces diversity.

About MSD Awards

The 5th Biannual MSDUK 2016 Awards are taking place at the Grange Tower Bridge Hotel, London on the 22nd September, celebrating 10 years of MSDUK. These awards have added significance to celebrate the best of British corporations and ethnic minority businesses. These awards recognise purchasing organisations and the hugely talented and entrepreneurial ethnic minority businesses in the UK for their collaborative efforts to make supply chains both inclusive and competitive. Large purchasing organisations in the UK, both public and private, will be recognised for their true commitment to inclusive procurement, opening their supply chains to small and minority owned businesses and making a lasting impact on the growth of these businesses. Ethnic minority businesses from all across the UK will be recognised for innovation, growth, global expansion, social responsibility and entrepreneurship.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003006055/en/

Contacts:

For ClinTec

Tristan Jervis

De Facto communications

+44 (0) 203 735 8166

e-mail: t.jervis@defacto.com