SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Kilopass Technology, Inc., the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP), today appointed Sue Kim to the newly created role of vice president of corporate marketing.

Kim will have overall responsibility for Kilopass' worldwide marketing and communications activities while helping Kilopass increase corporate awareness and expand into new markets. She joins Kilopass with more than 20 years of global marketing experience at leading semiconductor companies and marketing consulting firms. Kim reports to Charlie Cheng, Kilopass' chief executive officer.

"Sue is a highly accomplished and successful semiconductor industry marketing communications leader who has an impressive, broad range of marketing experience that she will be able to leverage at Kilopass," notes Cheng. "Sue will become a valued member of our executive team, contributing to the company's continued success and leadership in the semiconductor IP market."

Kim most recently served as director of global marketing and communications at Marvell Semiconductor. Previously, Kim held a global marketing position at Integrated Device Technology (IDT). In addition, she founded the Korea operations for the Hoffman Agency, a global high-technology Public Relations firm.

About Kilopass

Kilopass Technology, Inc., is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit www.kilopass.com or email info@kilopass.com

Follow Kilopass on Twitter at @kilopass_

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for Kilopass Technology

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com



Mary Svoboda

Kilopass Technology

(408) 709-2861

m.svoboda@kilopass.com



