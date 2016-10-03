IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) -- a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV and AIDS in Orange County since 1985 -- announced the agency is now utilizing the MyRoundUp fundraising app to enable supporters and potential new donors to give simply and "be the change." The app, which is free and easy to download, rounds up the total for every purchase made on a credit or debit card to the nearest dollar and donates the difference to ASF.

"Sometimes an idea comes along that truly has the potential to change the world," says ASF executive director and CEO Philip Yaeger. "MyRoundUp is one of them. The most simplified and unobtrusive way for a donor to make a contribution, the app runs in the background and does the work so our supporters don't have to do anything other than spend as usual."

Millions of people around the world are connecting to causes like ASF through MyRoundUp, which was launched in 2014 by a compassionate duo -- one who lost a parent to a life-threatening illness and the other who survived cancer. By creating a revolutionary new way to give back, they are empowering organizations like ASF and encouraging individuals to take part in contributing to a wide range of health and humanitarian needs throughout the world.

Since 1985, ASF has been providing life-saving care and support to individuals with HIV/AIDS, as well as critical services to assist family members affected by the disease. Particularly In the last few months, ASF has taken great strides towards improving and transforming the lives of those affected by the disease in Orange County, with an increase of meal deliveries, the launch of a discounted pharmacy program and the onboarding of a registered dietician and certified diabetes educator.

"Now, with the introduction of MyRoundUp, ASF can accept and accrue funding in an extraordinary new way, enabling faster response times in delivering our services," adds Yaeger. "It really is amazing when you see just how quickly spare change can add up to a significant amount of money. It gives so much credence to the adage 'no amount given is too great or too small.'"

For more information, or to learn more about ASF, please contact Leslie Licano at 949.733.8679 ext. 101, or visit the ASF website at www.ocasf.org.

AIDS Services Foundation Orange County (ASF) is a nonprofit AIDS service organization that has helped more than 7,000 people living with HIV disease in Orange County since 1985. ASF serves the local community impacted by HIV and AIDS by providing food, transportation, housing, emergency financial assistance, counseling, education and preventative services. Learn more about the organization by visiting www.ocasf.org.

