LOGAN, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Utah State University and the University of Utah both announced, today, new partnerships with Civitas Learning to identify the complex factors that drive student success in order to inform proactive support for students. University of Utah and Utah State University will also share their findings across campuses to better serve students at both universities and across Utah.

"Enhanced advising and student support at the University of Utah begins with our ability to analyze data in a timely way and signal to administrators and faculty when students need help," said Martha Bradley-Evans, Senior Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at the University of Utah and Dean of Undergraduate Studies. "Improving success among students in Utah means empowering advisors and faculty to have the right conversation at the right time so that a student can take the right action."

Civitas Learning partners with colleges and universities to develop a complete picture of which university initiatives are working most effectively for which students. Insights surfaced by the Civitas signature application Illume helps inform student advising and institutional decisions about which programs are most effective.

"One of the biggest benefits Civitas brings to the table is its ability to analyze mountains of data quickly," said Noelle E. Cockett, Executive Vice President and Provost of Utah State University. "Understanding the highly detailed trends and patterns of an individual's college career will allow us to make informed decisions on how to best help each student."

According to Bradley-Evans, the University of Utah and Utah State University will work together to combine and analyze their ongoing findings to better serve students at both universities. Civitas Learning will power the two universities' strategy in three critical areas: student success and retention, teaching and learning, and institutional decision-making. Both universities are immediately beginning implementation of the Civitas Learning platform with system-wide implementation expected to be in place in 2017.

"It's an honor to support Utah's flagship institutions in their quest to enhance the student experience and improve outcomes," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, Co-Founder and Chief Learning Officer of Civitas Learning. "This large-scale partnership will enable both institutions to uncover deeper insights into what drives student success and share best practices and innovations."

About Civitas Learning®: Civitas Learning is the Student Success Platform for higher education. Our Student Insights Engine™ powers initiatives that dramatically improve student success.

Data tells us every day how students are doing and what they need most. Are you listening to their story? Our Student Success Platform leverages the most statistically rigorous technology in the market today to provide a clear view of the current and future state of your institution and students. Faculty, administrators and students are empowered to act with confidence and make the most of their time, energy and investment for the greatest good.

Today, our community includes more than 285 institutions reaching more than 6.5 million students worldwide. Together, we are working to help millions of more students learn well, finish strong, and go on to brighter futures and better careers. For more information, visit: www.civitaslearning.com.

Media Contacts:

John Louivere

Utah State University

435-797-7144

Email Contact



Cory Stokes

University of Utah

801-585-0475

Email Contact



Caitlin Cox

Civitas Learning

202-479-7173

Email Contact



