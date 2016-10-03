Graphene Battery Market to Reach $115 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, October 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Graphene Battery Market by Battery Type, Industry, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022", projects that the world graphene battery market is expected to reach $115 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period. The automotive industry is estimated to dominate the market throughout the analysis period. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the leading market in 2016, with a revenue contribution of around 38%.

The graphene battery market is driven by the benefits of quick charging capacity, increased charge cycles, effectiveness in high temperatures, and extended duration to hold charge. The rising number of prospective application areas for graphene batteries, coupled with their increasing adoption in automotive industry, is expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness about the technological potential and high cost of graphene electrode material are the limitations that would restrict the market growth.

Graphene is an excellent substrate for anchoring lithium battery anode and cathode materials to generate high energy & density, flexible, stretchable, quick charging, and long-lasting batteries. The lithium-ion batteries segment would account for over 70% of the overall market revenue in 2016, as these would be the most suited graphene-based batteries for electric vehicles, industrial robots, and portable electronics. In addition, lithium-sulphur batteries are projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period. The growth would be driven by the growing demand for lightweight and long-lasting batteries with reduced decay during charge cycles.

Among the various user industries, automotive industry is projected to maintain its lead throughout the analysis period, due to rise in sales of electric vehicles and new technology adoption for vehicles starter batteries. The booming electric vehicle market driven by strict emission standards, reduction in battery prices, government initiatives and increasing consumer awareness would significantly drive the graphene battery market. The projected increasing demand of graphene-based lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles in the developed economies of North America and Europe as well developing countries such as China would boost the market growth.

Presently, Europe dominates the market is terms of graphene production, as majority of graphene material suppliers are located in this region. Europe would account for majority of market revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance till 2020. Asia-Pacific would surpass the European market by 2021 to emerge as the market leader. This would be attributable to rise in sales of electric vehicles, and growth of aerospace market, which includes UAVs, USV, and small satellites such as Cubesat and Nanosat in the region.

"The fundamental properties of Graphene make it a promising material for a multitude of applications. Graphene has accumulated great interest for supercapacitors and batteries because of its very high surface area. Graphene market is small but fast growing and the key companies will be collaborating with other companies, mainly battery manufactures and integrators, to compete in the market", stated Bhawna Kohli, Manager Research at AMR. She further added that, "Graphene finds its main application in automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense and industrial robotics. Graphene based batteries have a potential future as Graphene electrodes will find application in the progress of other battery chemistries. For example, an aluminum-ion battery was recently developed that can be fully charged in under one minute because of the ultrafast ion intercalation into 3D Graphene foams."

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period, with China being the dominant market. The growth of the market in the region would be fueled by factors such as increase in defense budget, rise in sales of electric vehicles, improvement in healthcare infrastructures, and growth in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India, Japan, and China) to adopt non-conventional sources of energy. Technological advancements for low cost and high-quality graphene electrode material in these nations offer lucrative opportunity for the graphene battery market growth.

Key findings of the study:

In the year 2016, Li-ion batteries would lead the market revenue, followed by the supercapacitors segment.

Supercapacitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 40%, owing to quick charging and discharging capabilities.

The automotive industry is projected to generate the largest revenue by industry, followed by the electronics industry.

China would be the major shareholder, accounting for about 42% of the Asia-Pacific graphene battery market revenue in 2016.

Key players in the graphene battery market focus on expanding their business operations in fast-growing emerging countries, with new product launches as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Graphenano s.l, SiNode Systems, Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Angstron Materials Inc., XG Sciences, Inc, Vorbeck Materials, Graphene 3D Lab Inc., NanoXplore Inc., Graphene Batteries AS, and Cambridge Nanosystems Ltd.

