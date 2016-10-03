Driver Safety Market for Passenger Cars Worth 3.20 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, October 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Driver Safety Market for Passenger Carsby Technology (Eye-Tracking/Blink-Monitoring, Facial Expressions/Head Movements, Heart Rate-Monitoring, Pressure/Angle Steering Sensor, and Lane Departure Warning), Off-Highway Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24%, to reach a market size of USD 3.20 Billion by 2025, whereas the market for off-highway driver safety is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period, to reach USD 380.38 Billion by 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 66 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Driver Safety Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/driver-safety-market-6053285.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The Driver Safety Market is primarily driven by the growing demand for safety solutions across the globe.

"Distraction monitoring systems are expected to lead the passenger car Driver Safety Market, by technology"

Technological advancements and the growing need for safety solutions have led to a significant increase in the demand for distraction monitoring systems that help reduce road accidents. Additionally, increasingly stringent government legislation for automotive safety has triggered the need to develop innovative, low-cost, and practical safety solutions to decrease the number of fatalities caused by distracted driving. OEMs are consequently developing safety solutions such as pressure/angle steering sensors and lane departure systems.

"Surface mining equipment constitutes the fastest growing segment of the off-highway vehicle Driver Safety Market"

Driver fatigue contributes significantly to accidents in the mining industry. Driver fatigue monitoring systems therefore play a vital role in maintaining workplace safety by instantly warning the mine operators and workers when a driver's drowsiness affects the overall performance and safety. The high demand for driver fatigue monitoring systems is attributed to the benefits offered by the technology, which helps improve efficiency by reducing losses, enhances workplace safety and operator health, and increases productivity. Advancements in driver fatigue monitoring technology are helping manufacturers overcome challenges related to safety; this is driving the demand for the same.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=6053285

Asia-Pacific: The largest and fastest growing market for passenger car driver fatigue monitoring systems

The Asia-Pacific region includes key countries such as China, Japan, and India. The driver fatigue monitoring system market for passenger cars in the region is expected to grow at a high CAGR, as rapid technological changes and increasing competition in the automotive industry have led OEMs in the region to adopt new safety technologies that can enhance car performance and safety.

The Driver Safety Market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key manufacturers operating in the market are Smart Eye AB (Sweden), Seeing Machines (Australia), and Tobii AB (Sweden).

Browse related reports:

ADAS Market by Type (ACC, HUD, TPMS, LDWS, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Front Lights, Electronic Brake Assist, Park Assist, Night Vision, Pedestrian Detection, Road Sign Recognition, Drowsiness Monitor), Sensor Technology (Ultrasonic, Image, RADAR, LIDAR, Infrared), Vehicle Type, & by Region - Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/driver-assistance-systems-market-1201.html

Automotive Control Panel Market by Components, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV & HCV), and by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe & Row) - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-control-panel-market-222158021.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarket

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email:sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets