Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 03 October 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 85,876 Highest price paid per share (pence): 30.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 29.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 29.6528p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,443,555,891 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure has 1,443,555,891 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 330 29.5 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange 5917 30 09:48:32 London Stock Exchange 1195 30 09:48:32 London Stock Exchange 1161 30 09:48:32 London Stock Exchange 344 30 09:48:32 London Stock Exchange 2021 30 09:48:32 London Stock Exchange 6528 30 12:02:00 London Stock Exchange 145 29.75 13:41:59 London Stock Exchange 3533 29.75 14:16:50 London Stock Exchange 3549 29.75 14:16:50 London Stock Exchange 3294 29.75 15:40:14 London Stock Exchange 3532 29.75 15:40:14 London Stock Exchange 3510 29.75 15:42:44 London Stock Exchange 3483 29.75 15:42:44 London Stock Exchange 3346 29.75 15:42:44 London Stock Exchange 181 29.75 15:42:44 London Stock Exchange 3243 29.75 15:42:44 London Stock Exchange 3897 29.75 16:07:02 London Stock Exchange 3170 29.75 16:07:02 London Stock Exchange 3897 29.75 16:07:02 London Stock Exchange 3869 29.5 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange 405 29.5 16:20:33 London Stock Exchange 3360 29.5 16:20:37 London Stock Exchange 3765 29.5 16:20:41 London Stock Exchange 3524 29 16:20:50 London Stock Exchange 810 29.25 16:24:39 London Stock Exchange 2197 29.25 16:24:41 London Stock Exchange 407 29.25 16:27:24 London Stock Exchange 3441 29.25 16:27:24 London Stock Exchange 829 29.25 16:28:21 London Stock Exchange 754 29.25 16:28:28 London Stock Exchange 1858 29.25 16:29:35 London Stock Exchange 1912 29.25 16:29:35 London Stock Exchange 784 29.25 16:29:35 London Stock Exchange 584 29.25 16:29:40 London Stock Exchange 733 29.5 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 368 29.5 16:29:57 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-