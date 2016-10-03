sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PR Newswire
London, October 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:03 October 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):85,876
Highest price paid per share (pence):30.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):29.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):29.6528p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,443,555,891 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure has 1,443,555,891 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
33029.516:29:57London Stock Exchange
59173009:48:32London Stock Exchange
11953009:48:32London Stock Exchange
11613009:48:32London Stock Exchange
3443009:48:32London Stock Exchange
20213009:48:32London Stock Exchange
65283012:02:00London Stock Exchange
14529.7513:41:59London Stock Exchange
353329.7514:16:50London Stock Exchange
354929.7514:16:50London Stock Exchange
329429.7515:40:14London Stock Exchange
353229.7515:40:14London Stock Exchange
351029.7515:42:44London Stock Exchange
348329.7515:42:44London Stock Exchange
334629.7515:42:44London Stock Exchange
18129.7515:42:44London Stock Exchange
324329.7515:42:44London Stock Exchange
389729.7516:07:02London Stock Exchange
317029.7516:07:02London Stock Exchange
389729.7516:07:02London Stock Exchange
386929.516:20:33London Stock Exchange
40529.516:20:33London Stock Exchange
336029.516:20:37London Stock Exchange
376529.516:20:41London Stock Exchange
35242916:20:50London Stock Exchange
81029.2516:24:39London Stock Exchange
219729.2516:24:41London Stock Exchange
40729.2516:27:24London Stock Exchange
344129.2516:27:24London Stock Exchange
82929.2516:28:21London Stock Exchange
75429.2516:28:28London Stock Exchange
185829.2516:29:35London Stock Exchange
191229.2516:29:35London Stock Exchange
78429.2516:29:35London Stock Exchange
58429.2516:29:40London Stock Exchange
73329.516:29:56London Stock Exchange
36829.516:29:57London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


© 2016 PR Newswire