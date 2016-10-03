VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 03, 2016) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQS) (OTCQB: AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing, advancing and promoting differentiated products, announced today that it has entered into a service agreement with Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC ("Camargo"). Camargo will be providing end-to-end regulatory consulting services for Aequus' three development programs, including pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting planning and preparations through to New Drug Applications (NDA) submissions. Under the terms of the agreement, Camargo will be compensated with a split of cash and common shares of the Company for the services provided. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will issue 133,043 common shares of the Company to Camargo in connection with the execution of the agreement.

Camargo is the most experienced global strategist specializing in drug and combination product development and approval utilizing the regulatory pathway provided for in Section 505(b)(2) of the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Over the last decade, Camargo has established an unrivaled track record with the 505(b)(2) IND and NDA preparations and submissions. The Camargo team includes former FDA team leaders and some of the top regulatory staff in the world, and have guided more than 200 FDA NDA and ANDA approvals.

"Camargo has an impressive history with 505(b)(2) programs, reflected in the number of successful approvals of reformulated products guided by their efforts," said Anne Stevens, Chief Operating Officer of Aequus. "Together, we will be pursuing a clinical path based on studies that are relatively short in duration of treatment and provide a development path that is substantially less costly and more streamlined compared to standard clinical development programs."

"We are pleased that Camargo expressed interest in earning a portion of their consulting fees in Aequus equity, representing the confidence that our regulatory partners have in the outcome of our combined efforts," said Doug Janzen, Chairman and CEO of Aequus. "By partnering with Camargo in this way, we can advance our regulatory strategy in the US with an invested partner whose vast experience will help us secure an efficient and de-risked clinical path forward," said Mr. Janzen. The total value of common shares to be issued to Camargo over the scope of this project is expected to be approximately USD$192,000 in milestone payments.

Camargo will be developing the US regulatory strategy for Aequus' three development programs: a once-weekly transdermal patch for aripiprazole for the intended use in certain psychiatric disorders, a long-acting transdermal patch for clobazam for the intended use in epilepsy, and a long-acting transdermal patch combining doxylamine and pyridoxine for the intended use in nausea and vomiting associated with pregnancy. Camargo and Aequus expect to have pre-IND meetings with the FDA as each of these programs advance through Proof of Concept clinical trials.

"At Camargo, our goal is to guide our clients in the most cost- and time-effective manner through the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway in order to deliver patient benefits, while driving commercial success for our client-partners," said Ken Phelps, President and CEO of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services. "We look forward to working with Aequus to advance their three programs."

