Technavio analysts forecast the global computer-aided engineering (CAE) market for value-added resellers (VARs)to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CAE market for VARsfor 2016-2020. Based on geography, the market is segmented into three regions, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas were the largest player in the market with a large requirement of CFD and FEA software in the region.

The market in the Americas will find demand for CAE from countries such as Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, where these countries are finding new investments to boot their industries. For instance, General Motors will invest about USD 860 million from 2009 to the end of 2016 for R&D in Canada. The majority of the investments are directed at buying new technologies, software, and hardware, wherein CAE assumes an important role in the product design paradigm.

Vendors such as ANSYS, CD Adapco, Dassault Systèmes, Mentor Graphics, OpenCFD, PTC, and Siemens PLM Software dominate the global CAE market. These companies generate their revenue either through direct sales or VARs. VARs and original CAE providers face intense competition from new entrants. The rising competition is leading to market consolidation where smaller entities are being acquired by or merged with large players.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global CAE market for VARs:

Increased partnership between vendors and resellers

Reduction in supplier-end-user gap with the help of VARs

High R&D investment

Increased partnership between vendors and resellers

"The global CAE market for VARs experiences an increase in partnership between CAE vendors and resellers. With the partnership, original CAD providers sold their products across many regions in both cities and remote areas based on requirements," says Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert at Technavio for product lifecycle management (PLM) research.

For instance, CAE software is made available in India through VARs. PTC and ANSYS have formed a partnership with ARK Infosolutions to sell their product. LinguaNext formed a partnership with Siemens PLM Software to sell NX in India in 2015. Tata Technologies is another major reseller that works closely with companies such as Dassault Systèmes to deliver their Simulia CAE software to many countries including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

Reduction in supplier-end-user gap with the help of VARs

VARs help new and existing customers by providing contacts with major software providers such as Siemens PLM Software and PTC. They act as a bridge between these two, thereby eliminating the need for research in identifying the best supplier. VARs receive training and certifications from the suppliers which increase their credibility in front of the customers.

"Most often, VARs adopt latest technology advances in the CAE market. This helps the end-users adopt the latest technologies and stay competitive in the market," adds Amrita.

High R&D investment

High R&D investment across EMEA, APAC, and Americas by both government and private sector to boost their industries contributed to the growth of the global CAE market for VARs. These high R&D investments by companies across industries are used for buying new technology, solution, services, hardware, and software (includes CAE) to develop new products, contributing to the growth of global CAE market for VARs as CAE are increasingly purchased from VARs of Autodesk, Siemens PLM Software, PTC, and Dassault Systèmes.

