TOKYO, Oct 3, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - "Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.", the 100% subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) that has taken over MHI's air conditioning & refrigeration (AC & R) business , commenced on October 1. Kaoru Kusumoto, former general manager of the AC & R division in Machinery, Equipment & Infrastructure Business Domain was inaugurated as the President and CEO of the new company.The AC & R business has reputation in its wide product lineup covering centrifugal chillers, heat pumps, transportation refrigerant units, and room & commercial air conditioners, and has met customers' needs from residential use to industrial fields through world-leading technology in cooling and heating and innovative integrated control systems with help of IoT.This reorganization is expected to encourage swifter decision making and increased operational efficiency of the New Company and result in strengthen its competitiveness and earning capability in the global market.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. has redefined its mission to provide innovative solutions for thermal issues around the globe in order to enhance and enrich people's life and, at the same time, to contribute the efficient energy usage and reduction of CO2 emissions.Specifically, the New Company will devote its effort on developing not only high performance heat pump products for superseding boilers that mostly burn fossil fuels, but high-efficiency products using low GWP (Global Warming Potential) refrigerants, and improve customer experience by after-sales services.MHI will fully support this business development while closely cooperating with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd.New company outline (As of October 1, 2016)http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_MHINewCo..jpgAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI"; TSE:7011), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's leading heavy machinery manufacturers. MHI's diverse lineup of products and services encompasses shipbuilding, power plants, chemical plants, environmental equipment, steel structures, industrial and general machinery, aircraft, space rocketry and air-conditioning systems. For more information, please visit the MHI website at www.mhi.co.jp.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.