ZEDRA Continues Growth Plans With Acquisition of Netherlands-Based Allied Corporate Services

Acquisition expands ZEDRA ' s global presence following strong progress since its launch

Increased corporate service offering across the Netherlands , with local presence expected to double in size within the next two - three years

ZEDRA the global independent specialist in trust, corporate and fund services, has finalised the acquisition of Netherlands-based Allied Corporate Services ("Allied") following the approval of De Nederlandsche Bank ("DNB" - the Dutch Central Bank).

Allied, an independent trust and corporate services provider based in Amsterdam will be merged into ZEDRA's growing international network, further strengthening its corporate and family business services across the region, with plans to double the size of the Dutch business over the next two to three years.

This acquisition is the latest phase of ZEDRA's growth plan. Over the last few months, ZEDRA has been further expanding with new acquisitions, hirings and office openings in key global markets. ZEDRA currently has more than 320 staff serving clients globally across 10 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.

The merger will add value to Allied's existing clients through ZEDRA's global outreach, extensive network and broad range of services.

The current Management of Allied, composed of Ramon Zuketto and Peter Luc Oei, will remain on board. They bring to ZEDRA a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience within the Dutch market to strategically build the ZEDRA Group's Netherlands capabilities further in the near future. The complete team will consist of Ramon, Peter Luc Oei, Bart de Sonnaville, Erik-Jan Schoop and Tako van Ginkel as ZEDRA Managing Director with Rutger Funnekotter joining as Head of Compliance.

The acquisition will also coincide with ZEDRA opening its new offices based at the World Trade Center, Schiphol, providing easy access for its international business contacts.

Niels Nielsen, Group Chief Executive Officer, ZEDRA, commented:

"We are delighted to have received approval for this acquisition. It is an important step in executing ZEDRA's strategy and fits in perfectly with our aim to develop our business in carefully selected jurisdictions. Further expansion of our network in the Netherlands has been a key priority. The combination of being a member of the European Union and having concluded tax treaties with a large number of countries, makes the Netherlands a particularly attractive base for domiciling international business operations."

Tako van Ginkel, Managing Director, Netherlands at ZEDRA, added:

"Allied has a strong and solid track record in the market, with a well-earned reputation for seamless delivery and client service. We are confident that Allied's team will add considerable value to our operations both here in the Netherlands and across ZEDRA's global network, and will reinforce our capabilities in the corporate trust sector, in particular. This opportunity also strengthens our platform for growth in Europe, and will contribute meaningfully to our plans to expand further going forward."

Ramon Zuketto and Peter Luc Oei, joint Managing Directors, Allied Corporate Services, concluded:

"We are very excited to join ZEDRA and we believe that becoming a part of ZEDRA is an excellent step forward. This marriage of our growing and entrepreneurial firms is characterised by our shared expertise and passion to service clients and we look forward to building the business together going forward."

About ZEDRA

ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 10 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.

Based in offices across ten key jurisdictions, its 320-strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.

ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.

