Apptio Expands Executive Leadership Team

Former CIO of Telstra, T-Mobile, Erez Yarkoni Joins Apptio as Executive Vice President of Strategy, Focus on Building the Next 1000 Apptio customers

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI), the leading provider of cloud-based Technology Business Management (TBM) software, today announced the expansion of the company's leadership team with the addition of Erez Yarkoni, executive vice president of strategy. Yarkoni will report directly to Apptio CEO, Sunny Gupta.

In his new role at Apptio, Yarkoni will be responsible for expanding the company's corporate strategy function. He'll focus on listening, gathering and codifying customer and prospect business requirements and then developing strategies for Apptio to further expand the company's offerings and footprint into the next one thousand customers. Prior to Apptio, Yarkoni was the CIO and Group Managing Director at Telstra. He had overall responsibility for global cloud strategy and management of all IT systems and infrastructure planning, development, support and operational activities. Erez is a technology and thought leader within the industry with some 20 years of experience in the software and telecommunication sectors, ranging from large corporations like T-Mobile USA and Cingular Wireless to start-up environments like Amdocs, Inc. Erez has an undergraduate degree in mathematics and computer science from the University of Haifa in Israel, and an MBA from Cox School of Business and SMU Dallas TX.

"Companies are expected to spend $2.7 trillion on technology in 2016. And yet, they don't have visibility into how they are investing and planning for that spend. Apptio's SaaS-based applications help uncover spend and deliberately plan technology investments, helping CIOs better manage their businesses," said Sunny Gupta, CEO, Apptio. "Today we've reached hundreds of global customers. With Erez and his deep understanding of the CIO, their businesses and industry trends such as cloud, we are excited to be even more focused on building towards our next one thousand customers."

"I am a practitioner of the discipline of Technology Business Management. I've seen first-hand the power of deeply understanding costs and technology value and using that insight to govern and innovate across the business," said Erez Yarkoni, executive vice president of strategy, Apptio. "I am incredibly excited to be a part of Apptio because they uniquely raise the importance of this function by giving CIOs the business management system they need to run their businesses. As businesses venture to digitize their operations, TBM will increase in importance to them."

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our market, corporate strategy and potential growth in our customer count. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with theU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933 with theSEConSeptember 23, 2016. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.