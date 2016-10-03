According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global out of band (OOB) authentication software marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.57% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Out of Band Authentication Software Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for IT security research, says, "The increase in the number of online transactions and the use of technology in financial institutions is driving the growth of the market. Also, an increase in the severity of security threats such as advanced persistent threats and an increase in the number of security breaches in various sectors such as BFSI and government sectors have further led to the rising adoption of OOB authentication software

Based on end-user, the report categorizes the global OOB authentication software market into the following segments:

PCI sector

BFSI sector

Government sector

Global OOB authentication software market in PCI sector

The global OOB authentication software market in the PCI sector will grow at a CAGR of 23.82% during the forecast period.

Major payment card companies have set a number of standards to standardize their individual programs. As of April 2015, the PCI Security Standards Council has updated the PCI DSS multiple times with the most recent version 3.1. The concerns about data privacy have increased over the years. Governments of countries across the globe have formulated regulations, such as the PCI DSS, as counter measures. These regulations provide detailed guidelines related to end-user authentication, which is essential before granting a user access to confidential data.

"Organizations must comply with the regulations specific to their regions, and any non-compliance can result in vendors getting penalized. The tightening of the regulatory framework related to data security will support the growth of the market during the forecast period," confirms Amrita.

Global OOB authentication software market in BFSI sector

The global OOB authentication software market in the BFSI sector will grow at a CAGR of 23.66% during the forecast period.

Financial and banking institutions widely use OOB authentication because of high security requirements for transactions. For example, Citibank's OTP mobile app provides iPhone and Android users with an alternative to the SMS OTP option. In November 2015, HID, a provider of secure identity solutions, enhanced its ActivID authentication offering for digital banking with a push notification solution. This provides financial institutions a secure channel and easy method for notifying customers about pending transactions on their phones or tablets.

To successfully steal money or data, a hacker should have the ability to hack two independent channels. This makes hacking complicated. In addition, financial institutions need to ensure compliance with the FFIEC regulation for securing online products and services and to provide better user experience for customers using their authentication systems.

Global OOB authentication software market in government sector

The global OOB authentication software market in the government sector will grow at a CAGR of 24.23% during the forecast period.

Government departments are offering online services, which has increased the demand for OOB authentication solutions for securing these services. Most of the government departments in the US, the UK, and South East Asia are adopting OOB authentication solutions. These government departments use various types of OOB authentication solutions such as software tokens with password protection, digital signature with public key infrastructure, and smart cards with PIN code and fingerprint scanning.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, deployed YubiKey in order to have multi-factor authentication while employees access critical data. The first slot is accessed by a touch of about a second, and the second slot by a long touch for around three to four seconds.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

CA Technologies

Gemalto

StrikeForce Technologies

Swivel Secure

