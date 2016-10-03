China Soybean Industry Report 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

As a world leading soybean importer, the import volume of soybeans in China accounted for over 60% of the global soybean trade. However, Chinese enterprises have no international pricing rights but to accept prices set by CBOT. Transnational grain trade giants occupy the pricing rights of the soybean market so Chinese importers are regulated by the market in the procurement and import of soybeans. Particularly, those large-scale crushing enterprises dependent on the import of soybeans suffer huge loss in the import of soybeans.

The domestic output volume of soybeans started to decline from 1996. The import volume of soybeans increased while the export volume declined from 1995 to 2002. It was 13.94 million tons in 2002 which was close to the domestic output volume of soybeans and reached 20.74 million tons in 2003, first exceeding the domestic output volume. Meanwhile, it was up to 81.69 million tons in 2015.

The soybean industry involves departments and industries of national economy related to soybean production, trade, processing, logistics, R&D and relevant services. The soybean industry possesses a leading chain of bulk farm-products in China, including planting, processing, supply of edible oil, forage and breeding. The soybean industry experienced huge changes and difficulties after the entrance in the WTO. On the one hand, domestic soybean production shrank with a rising import dependence ratio up to over 80%. On the other hand, key links of the Chinese soybean industry were controlled by foreign capitals with their strength in funds and technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Major Economic Characteristics of Soybean Industry



2 Analysis on Soybean Production in China, 2011-2016



3 Analysis on Market Demand of Soybean Industry in China, 2011-2016



4 Analysis on Prices in China Soybean Market, 2013-2016



5 Analysis on Import and Export of Soybean Industry in China, 2011-2016



6 Analysis on Market Competition in China Soybean Industry



7 Analysis on Major Foreign-owned Soybean Processing Enterprises in China, 2011-2016



8 Analysis on Major Domestic Soybean Processing Enterprises in China, 2011-2016



9 Prediction on Development of Soybean Industry in China, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



ADM

Bunge

COFCO Corporation

Cargill

Jiusan Oils & Grains Industries Group Co., Ltd.

Noble Group

Wilmar International Limited

