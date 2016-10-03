Research and Markets - China CNY 60.6 Billion Functional Drink Industry Overview 2017-2021 Featuring Dali Foods, Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha, Red Bull & Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Industrial

DUBLIN, October 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China's Functional Drink Industry Overview, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The sales revenue of functional drinks increased from CNY 25.71 billion in 2011 to CNY 60.6 billion in 2015 with the CAGR of 23.9%, far exceeding the growth rate of the market size of the soft drink industry during the corresponding period.

In China, the competition in the functional drink industry is less intense than other soft drink varieties. According to the report, the aggregate market share of the top 5 functional drink manufacturers in China was about 63.5% of the total with a high market concentration rate, of which the market share of Red Bull and Danone Mizone was over half of the total in 2015.



In terms of age, major consumers of functional drinks are young people such as children, students and office workers for its energy supplement. In terms of gender, males consume more functional drinks due to their preference for sports and staying up late in China. In contrast, female consumers prefer soft drinks such as fruit juice, vegetable protein beverages or bottled water with less sport time.



In recent years, the resident consumption ability improves especially in the third and fourth tier cities as well as rural areas, leading to the growing beverage industry. The demand for functional drinks will continue increasing with the improvement of resident health awareness. Existing products are small in varieties in the functional drink market mainly including those adding vitamin and taurine with high retail prices while there are less international popular varieties.



Therefore, opportunities exist for new functional drink manufacturers in segment varieties and regional markets. The annual average consumption volume of functional drinks was less than 3 litres per capita in China, far inferior to the global level of 7 litres. This means that functional drink enterprises need to promote the marketing for more understanding and popularity among consumers and larger consumption space of functional drinks.



Through this report, readers can acquire the following information:



Economy and Policy Environment Faced by China Functional Drink Industry

Analysis on Supply and Demand in China Functional Drink Industry

Functional Drink Industry Top 5 Enterprises and Their Operation Status in China Functional Drink Manufacturing Industry, 2013-2016

Functional Drink Manufacturing Industry, 2013-2016 Competition Status of Functional Drink Industry in China

Price Trend of Edible Sugar, PET and Packing Materials in China , 2013-2016

, 2013-2016 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China Functional Drink Industry in the Future

Functional Drink Industry in the Future Risks and Challenges Faced by China Functional Drink Industry

Development Trend of China Functional Drink Industry, 2017-2021

Companies Mentioned



Dali Foods Group Co., Ltd.

Danone Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd.

Red Bull

Shenzhen Eastroc Beverage Industrial Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qzjsl2/chinas

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716