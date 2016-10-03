

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Monday announced it will serve chorizo in all U.S. restaurants starting tomorrow after the spicy sausage's introduction five markets in June.



'The reaction to chorizo in the cities that have had it has been overwhelmingly positive, so we're making it available in all of our restaurants across the country,' said Steve Ells, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Chipotle. 'Our chorizo is made with Responsibly Raised chicken and pork, and provides a delicious new option that fits perfectly with the rest of our menu.'



Chorizo is made with a combination of pork and white-meat chicken and seasoned with paprika, toasted cumin and chipotle peppers, then seared on a hot grill to give it a perfect char. Chorizo is available in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX