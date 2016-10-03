New Report - Global Prenatal & Maternal Diagnostic Market Growth at 18% to 2021, Reaching $10.5 Billion, Up from $8 Billion Today - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Prenatal & Maternal Diagnostic Market Analysis to 2021" report to their offering.

The global prenatal, maternal and newborn screening diagnostic test market will be worth over $10.5 billion, up from $8 billion today

This market is subdivided into ultrasound, fetal MRI, maternal serum and noninvasive prenatal screening technologies and will see a five year compound annual growth rate of 4.1%. The new report, entitled GLOBAL PRENATAL AND MATERNAL DIAGNOSTIC MARKET ANALYSIS to 2021 indicates that the launch of noninvasive prenatal screening tests (NIPTs) in 2011 dramatically altered the market dynamic, and this sub-section of the market will see an 18% CAGR to 2021. This is at the expense of more invasive techniques as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis.

Prenatal tests (fetus, embryos and newborns) currently on the market analyze chromosomes, DNA, RNA, genes, and/or gene products to determine whether an abnormality is present that is causative of a specific disease. Since 2011, the launch of noninvasive prenatal tests (NIPTs) is revolutionizing the prenatal screening industry providing detection rates of >99% and false positive rates of <0.1%. These screening results are only indicative of the risk and not confirmative. To confirm positive results of NIPT screening tests, prenatal diagnostic tests such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling (CVS) are performed. Prior to NIPTs, ultrasound and maternal serum tests were routinely used to screen fetusus for genetic abnormalities.

Globally, 50 countries have effective newborn genetic test programs, the implementation of which is in various stages. In the U.S., four million newborns are tested annually, with 3,000 found to have metabolic and genetic diseases. The purpose of newborn screening is to identify affected newborns quickly and provide them with treatment to prevent mental retardation, prolonged illness and death. The newborn genetic screening market is crowded with different technologies, the common being tandem mass spectrometry, pulse oximetry, enzyme-based assays, DNA assays and electrophoresis.

The global prenatal and maternal diagnostic test market is assessed with respect to:

Fetal Ultrasound

Prenatal MRI Screening

Maternal Serum Screening Tests

Noninvasive Prenatal Tests (NIPTs) using cffDNA

NIPTs by Product

Prenatal Diagnostic Invasive Tests

Newborn Screening for Genetic Diseases

Newborn Screening Market by Technology

Preimplantation Screening/Diagnosis (PGS/PGD) and carrier screening tests

Emerging trends in associated markets are also analysed in order to give the reader a comprehensive overview of how prenatal and maternal diagnostic testing is affected by the following industries:

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Liquid Biopsy Market

Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Market

In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Prenatal Pregnancy Complications: An Overview

3.0 Types of Genetic Diseases in Fetuses: An Overview

4.0 Genetic Counseling: An Overview

5.0 Prenatal Screening for Genetic Diseases: An Overview

6.0 Newborn Screening

7.0 Preconception/Carrier Screening

8.0 Pregnancy, Prenatal, Newborn and PGD-Related Technologies: An Overview

9.0 Market Analysis

10.0 Other Genetic Testing-Related Markets

11.0 Market SWOT and Strategy Analysis

12.0 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lznvhg/global_prenatal

