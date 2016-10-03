Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) landing gear marketreport until 2020. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global UAV landing gear market in APAC will record the highest growth rate of almost 19% during the forecast period. Increasing insurgency and territorial disputes have resulted in high investments in the indigenous development of UAVs and associated components in Asian countries including China, Vietnam, South Korea, India, and Japan. Also, the ability of several Chinese companies such as DJI to supply low-cost commercial and hobbyist UAVs will raise the demand for associated components in the region.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global UAV landing gear market is highly competitive with many prominent vendors competing for augmenting their market share. Owing to the stringent safety and regulatory norms, coupled with high investments requirements, entry of new vendors can get restricted during the forecast period.

According to Arushi Thakur, an industry expert at Technavio for aerospace componentsresearch, "The rapid adoption of UAVs in the commercial and civil application is driving the UAV component providers to develop and supply cost-efficient landing gears that can enhance the operation capability of small UAVs

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52506

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five UAV landing gear market vendors

Aero Telemetry

Aero Telemetry offers hydraulically actuated landing gears and associated subsystems for UAVs. The company manufactures and supplies both fixed and retractable landing gears for medium and large remotely piloted aircraft. It has designed several mission-critical UAVs, including the Boeing and NASA's X-48 Blended Wing Body UAV.

Aero Telemetry primarily offers retractable landing gear systems that are designed for UAV airframes weighing over 200 pounds. The largest retractable landing gear system that the company offers is capable of operating with UAV airframes of 3,000 pounds.

CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, through its aerospace subsidiary, CIRCOR Aerospace, provides fluidic control and undercarriage components, as well as subsystems for aerospace and defense industry. Its services division engages in the designing of aircraft landing gear and components, which comprises designing and manufacture of landing gear ship sets and associated components such as spares parts.

Fiber Dynamics

Fiber Dynamics collaborates with many UAV manufacturers and provides them assistance in UAV manufacturing. For example, in 2014, the company partnered with General Atomics (a major UAV supplier) for the design and manufacture of advanced landing gear struts for its Predator B MQ-9 Reaper UAVs.

Since then, the company has been manufacturing landing struts by casting the core from its proprietary composite material, namely Thermocore. These are manufactured by employing LCRTM system, which helps in reducing the weight and cost of each landing struts, as well as enhances the structural integrity by ensuring superior absorption capability of the landing loads.

GE Aviation

GE Aviation designs, manufactures, and supplies landing gear struts predominantly for X-47B UAVs. These UAVs are used for the Unmanned Combat Air System Carrier Demonstration program of the US Navy. Since 2009, the company has been providing such landing gears to the Northrop Grumman (the company that manufactures X-47B UAVs).

The landing gear of the X-47B UAV is designed to address the challenges of takeoffs and arrested landings on the aircraft carriers of the US. Navy. The company is also responsible for the qualification of such integrated landing gear systems.

Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek designs and manufactures complex landing gear and associated components for UAV platforms. The company had designed and developed landing gear sub-systems for Global Hawk UAVs (manufactured by Northrop Grumman) that are currently operated by the US Air Force. Héroux-Devtek also provides landing gear systems for the X-45C unmanned combat aircraft developed by Boeing in 2002.

Top-vendor offerings

Company Products Aero Telemetry Corp. Retractable main landing gears for UAV Circor Aerospace Inc. Actuation systems

Hydraulic control

Landing gears

Sensors

Speed transducers Fiber Dynamics Inc. UAV fan duct

UAV flap and aileron

UAV landing gear strut GE Aviation Aerostructures

UAV landing gear systems Héroux-Devtek Inc. Actuation systems

Landing gears

Source: Technavio

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electronic Warfare Market 2016-2020

Global VTOL UAV Market 2016-2020

Global Multirotor UAV Market 2015-2019

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003005791/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com