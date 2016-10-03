sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,301 Euro		-0,926
-1,96 %
WKN: A0JL3S ISIN: US2041661024 Ticker-Symbol: D6I 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,354
47,795
21:06
47,33
47,82
21:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMMVAULT SYSTEMS INC46,301-1,96 %
CONCURRENT COMPUTER CORPORATION4,809-1,64 %