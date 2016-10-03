Introduces support for backup and disaster recovery applications



ATLANTA, 2016-10-03 20:17 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent, a leader in open source software-defined storage solutions, today announced that its Aquari™ storage solution has achieved compatibility with Commvault's market leading data protection and information management solutions. Commvault users can now take advantage of Aquari's object-based storage to deploy a more cost effective back-up and disaster recovery solution and embrace a de facto standard object format. Aquari storage has been added to Commvault's support matrix starting with version 11, service pack 5. Commvault was named a leader - for the sixth straight year - in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software. This year, Commvault was ranked furthest on the "completeness of vision" and highest on the "ability to execute."



"We are excited to introduce our new Aquari storage solution to Commvault customers interested in a more powerful and economical object storage platform for data backup and recovery," said Scott Ryan, SVP and GM of Concurrent's Aquari storage business. "By certifying our application with successful enterprise software providers like Commvault, we are able to expand our market reach beyond the traditional markets we serve and bring the advantages of our technology to a whole new range of customers."



According to Technavio, the global cloud backup and recovery software market will grow at a CAGR of 12.94% from 2016 to 2020 and reach an overall value of $5.2 billion in 2020. Aquari's software-defined object-based storage solution outperforms legacy storage technologies for backup and recovery applications due to its advanced features including:



-- 100% software-defined storage runs on commercial off-the-shelf hardware, offering better price-to-performance relative to legacy storage architectures -- Support for multiple workload types on a single cluster enables backups, near-line archives, file stores, and virtualized applications to be managed on a common flexible storage platform -- Support for both modern and legacy storage interfaces, including Amazon S3, Swift, Cinder, NFS and CIFS ensures that every application can be supported simultaneously



Join Concurrent at the upcoming Commvault GO users conference being held October 3-5 in Orlando, FL.



About Concurrent Concurrent (NASDAQ:CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications on a core foundation of high performance Linux and storage technologies. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com for further information and follow us on Twitter:www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR.



