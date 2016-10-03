Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lignosulfonates in Russia: Production, Market and Forecast" report to their offering.

This report is the first edition of research of the lignosulfonates market in Russia. The purpose of the study is an analysis of the Russian market of technical lignosulfonates. The object of the study are technical lignosulfonates (LST), liquid and powder, as well as the products of their processing.

As information sources, we used data of Rosstat, Federal Customs Service of Russia, railway statistics, sectoral and regional press, annual and quarterly reports of issuers of securities, and web-sites of producers of lignosulfonates.

Scope of the Report

The chronological scope of the study: 2011-2015, forecast 2016-2020.

Geography of research: the Russian Federation a comprehensive detailed analysis of the market.

The report consists of 6 chapters, contains 117 pages, including 48 Tables, 29 Figures and 1 Appendix.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Production technology of LST

2. Production of lignosulfonates in Russia

3. Foreign trade operations with lignosulfonates in Russia in 2011-2015

4. Price analysis of lignosulfonates in the Russian Federation.

5. Consumption of lignosulfonates in the Russian Federation

6. Forecast of development of the lignosulfonates market in Russia

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dft56g/lignosulfonates

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003006373/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Chemicals