Technavio analysts forecast the adult vibrator market in the USto grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the adult vibrator market in the USfor 2016-2020. The market size for the adult vibrator market in the US was estimated by the revenue generated by the sales of different types of adult vibrators through various sales channels at retail prices.

Technavio analysts highlight the following five factors that are contributing to the growth of the adult vibrator market in the US:

Increasing mainstream exposure

Ease of purchase and availability

Shift in social norms

Increasing number of start-ups

Changing perception of investors

With sexual wellness products getting mainstream exposure through the internet, media, and literature, sex toys have gained more popularity over the past year. With the adult vibrator market in the US attracting a lot of attention due to media and promotional activities, the public awareness of the product has increased. Hollywood movies such as Fifty Shades of Grey, based on a trilogy of the same name by E. L. James, also influenced the market, increasing the demand for sex toys, especially adult vibrators. "After the launch of the trilogy in 2012, sex toys such as vibrators and various restraints used in the movie witnessed a 400% growth in sales in the following months in the US market. This single franchise not only changed the public perception about sex toys, but also helped in promoting sex toys as a mainstream product," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch.

Ease of purchase and availability

Earlier, the sale of sex toys was limited to specialty stores, but today, even chain stores offer the latest collection of sex toys. The availability of sex toys, especially vibrators, has improved significantly over time. It has gradually become more acceptable for vibrators to be displayed and sold overtly.

Further, with the e-commerce industry growing rapidly, the availability and ease of buying every product has seen a surge. This has prompted several online retailers to offer a wide variety of vibrators, and some retailers even ensure discrete packaging on customer request to ensure privacy. The growing use of smartphones is another driving factor for the sale of sex toys through e-commerce. The added anonymity available in online purchases is one of the leading reasons for the successful penetration of sex toys online. Thus, online portals have helped reshape the market dynamics and are positively impacting the demand for sex toys.

Shift in social norms

The preconceptions on sex and sexual wellness are witnessing a radical shift. With over 55% of the US population accepting premarital sex, the use of sexual wellness products is becoming increasingly popular and socially acceptable. With the younger population becoming more independent and open to experimentation, the awareness of sex toys along with other sexual wellness products is on the rise.

Adult vibrator manufacturers are striving to capitalize on this change in the public mind-set through various marketing strategies. With the taboo around sexual wellness decreasing, it is gradually becoming a part of modern lifestyle. This change in social norms will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of start-ups

The substantial growth of the sex toy market, especially the adult vibrator segment, has captured the attention of investors and inventors alike. Consequently, the number of start-ups in the adult vibrator market has seen a significant increase over the past two years. The extent of innovation introduced by these start-ups can potentially change the entire dynamic of the market.

Start-up projects in the market such as Ora and The Ultimate G have created vibrators that are markedly different from the existing products in the market in terms of design and components. The increasing number of vendors in this product segment will lead to more competition and product variety and will gradually fuel the growth of the market.

Changing perception of investors

In the past, sourcing investments for a start-up project on sex toys was a difficult task. The negative social perception of sexual wellness had substantial effect on this area as well. However, the recent boom in the sexual wellness market has convinced many investors to fund innovative sex toys. For instance, Robin Elenga, the creator of the Revel Body vibrator, received quick funding from investors to fund his project. Elenga took only four hours to raise USD 800,000 for his sonic vibrator project. "Investors are aware of the massive market potential of sex toys, especially vibrators, and are willing to invest in innovations in this market," says Amber.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

