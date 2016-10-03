TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Black Widow Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to BWR Exploration Inc. There is no consolidation of the Company's common shares associated with this name change. Our capitalization remains as an unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 39,191,961 are presently issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening on October 3, 2016 the common shares of BWR Exploration Inc. commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The symbol for trading is unchanged and remains "BWR". The Company continues to be classified as a mining company. There is a new Cusip No.: 05606A104.

BWR has recently moved into its new office located on the 3rd Floor, 82 Richmond St. E, and has a new telephone number (416) 848 6866. The Company website is currently being updated and will be launched over the next few weeks. Along with the website update, comes a new domain: bwrexploration.com, contact emails will then be changed to reflect the new domain.

Management and Directors of BWR remain the same: with Neil Novak continuing as President, CEO, Founder and Director; Daniel Crandall as CFO; George Duguay as VP Corporate Development, Founder and Director; Carmen Diges as Corporate Secretary and Founder. The Independent Directors are: Norman Brewster, Allan Ringler and Earl Coleman.

BWR Exploration Inc.

Neil Novak, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

416-848-6866

nnovak@blackwidowresources.com



