

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is trading modestly higher against all of its major rivals Monday afternoon. U.S. economic data proved mixed this morning, with a better than expected read on the ISM manufacturing report, but a disappointing construction spending report. Traders remain in a cautious mood ahead of the September jobs report at the end of the week.



The manufacturing sector in the U.S. returned to growth in September, according to data released on Monday. The Institute For Supply Management said that its index of national manufacturing performance rose to 51.5 for September. This was up from a level of 49.4 in the previous month. Economists had expected a reading of 50.2.



A government report issued Monday showed that construction spending in the U.S. declined in August, led by a slide in spending by governments. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that construction spending fell by 0.7 percent in August compared to the previous month's level. Economists had expected the measure to rise 0.3 percent for the month.



The dollar rose to an early high of $1.1204 against the Euro Monday, but has since eased back to around $1.1215.



Eurozone manufacturing growth accelerated as estimated in September, final data from Markit showed Monday. The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.6, in line with flash estimate, from 51.7 in August.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she will start the process for the U.K. to leave the European Union in the first quarter of 2017.



Speaking to the delegates at her Conservative Party's annual conference on Sunday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she'll invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty by the end of the first quarter of 2017.



The buck broke out to $1.2816 against the pound sterling Monday morning, its highest level since early July. However, the dollar has since retreated to around $1.2860.



The British manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2014 on stronger growth in output and new orders, weathering uncertainty over the 'Brexit' vote, survey data from Markit showed Monday.



The Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 55.4 in September from 53.4 in August. This was the highest score since June 2014. The reading was expected to fall to 52.1.



The greenback has climbed to around Y101.570 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a low of Y101.202.



Japan's factory activity expanded for the first time in seven months in September, though marginally, survey figures from Markit Economics showed Monday. The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in September from 49.5 in August.



