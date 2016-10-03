EDF EN Mexico S. de R.L. de C.V. (EDF EN Mexico), a subsidiary of the EDF Energies Nouvelles Group, today announced that the Company has won 342 megawatts (MW) in Mexico's second long-term auction for energy and clean energy certificates supply and purchase contracts with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Mexico's state utility. Two projects were successful in the auction: Gunaa Sicarú wind project and Bluemex Power Solar Project.

The 252 MW Gunaa Sicarú wind project (Project) is located in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region in Oaxaca. The Project, covering an area of approximately 4,400 ha of leased land, will consist of wind turbines supplied by Gamesa. Transmission capacity for the Project has been secured through CFE's Oaxaca Second Open Season.

Bluemex Power solar project (Project), located in Guaymas, Sonora, is proposed as a 90 MWac facility. Nearly 400 ha of land, as well as the interconnection are secured. The Project will be comprised of bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) technology.

"We are pleased to take this important step in our expansion plan for the Mexican renewable energy market and to be an active player in the framework of Mexico's Energy Reform," commented Gerardo Pérez Guerra, VP and Country Manager of EDF EN Mexico. "The diligent work of the EDF EN North American team has allowed the EDF Energies Nouvelles Group to achieve continued success in this increasingly competitive market."

Present in Mexico for 15 years, EDF EN Mexico installed its first wind project in 2009 and has put into service 391 MW in total of wind projects. EDF EN Group through its subsidiaries EDF Renewable Energy (U.S.) and EDF EN Canada is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 8 gigawatts of wind, solar, storage, biomass and biogas projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

About EDF EN Mexico:

Present in Mexico since 2001, EDF EN Mexico is the Mexican subsidiary of the EDF Energies Nouvelles Group. EDF EN is the renewable energy arm of EDF (Electricite de France), the leading electricity company in the world. EDF EN Mexico is dedicated to the development, construction and long-term operations of renewable energy projects. The company is a pioneer in wind farm development putting into service its first wind energy facility in April 2009. EDF EN Mexico has developed and built three operating wind farms to date for a total of 391.5 MW in capacity.

