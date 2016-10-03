More than 120,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates delivered worldwide to date including North America, Australia, Asia, Europe and Latin America using ISO-certified processes and methodology

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE's (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commercesoftware, today announced that it has delivered its next set of global tax, legal and regulatory updates for 2016. The updates include the 2016-D update for PeopleSoft clients in the United States and Canada, which were delivered ahead of the vendor's own scheduled delivery date for similar updates. Additionally, global updates affecting SAP, Oracle E-Business Suite and JD Edwards clients with operations throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Australia, Argentina, Peru, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Czech Republic were also delivered. Rimini Street has issued more than 120,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients to date, and provides accurate, high-quality deliverables using an innovative combination of a patent-pending tax, legal and regulatory technology, proven methodology and ISO 9001-certified development processes.

Updates for the United States and Canada

Rimini Street updates for the United States and Canada include tax, legal and regulatory changes required by various federal, state, local and provincial agencies.

At the United States federal government level, updates were delivered to support the latest changes to 2016 W-2 processing. At the state government level, updates included a minimum wage increase in Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York and Vermont, as well as Unemployment Insurance Taxable Wage Base figure updates for Iowa, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming. Additionally, Rimini Street revised state withholding tables for Idaho, North Carolina and South Carolina. At the local government level, Rimini Street provided local tax changes for several municipalities in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Rimini Street also delivered the "Year-End Processing 2016 US Reference Guide" containing detailed information on the data set-up, processing and printing of year-end tax forms for PeopleSoft. Additionally, Rimini Street provided updates to support the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), specifically for e-Filing.

For clients in Canada, Rimini Street delivered instructions for preparing year-end reporting, as well as provincial tax table updates for Newfoundland and Labrador. Rimini Street is also closely monitoring information from the Canada Revenue Agency and Revenu Québec for tax changes that will be delivered in December and effective in January 2017.

Updates for Asia-Pacific, EMEA and Latin America

With tax, legal and regulatory delivery capabilities for nearly 200 countries, Rimini Street also recently provided many required updates to its clients who need tax, legal and regulatory support for Australia, Poland, Argentina, Peru, Papua New Guinea and Czech Republic.

The following updates have been delivered to clients:

For Australia, numerous end-of-year changes, including adjustments to superannuation contribution caps, annual Higher Education Loan Program (HELP) and Student Financial Supplement Scheme (SFSS) rates, lump sum D values and employee termination thresholds; an increase in paid parental leave amounts; and payroll tax increases in Western Australia (WA), Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and Victoria (VIC) payroll tax values.

For Poland, changes to Standard Audit File for Tax (SAF-T) with an ERP system and computerized tax audits with the introduction of Single File Control.

For Argentina, change to income tax withholding values and new minimum amounts for Value-added Tax (VAT) withholdings.

For Peru, updates to the Electronic Emission and Withholding and Perception certificates.

For Indonesia, the introduction of billing codes for the Skill Development Fund (SDF) payment.

For Papua New Guinea, updates to the minimum wage increase.

For Czech Republic, enhancement to the VAT control statement.

Industry-Leading Tax, Legal Regulatory Research and Technology

Rimini Street's tax, legal and regulatory strategy and scoping team is made up of veteran tax specialists, attorneys and international tax, legal and regulatory professionals who use advanced technology and numerous government and private-sector sources to monitor, collect and verify tax, legal and regulatory changes. These sources include more than 2,800 government web sites and close to 3,300 information sources covering more than 26,000 localities in nearly 200 countries.

Rimini Street also participates as a member in many prominent tax, legal and regulatory associations around the world, including the American, Canadian, United Kingdom and Australian Payroll Associations, the American Bar Association Section of Taxation, the Financial Executives International Association, the Tax Council and the Tax Executives Institute. The innovative combination of technology, proven methodology and ISO 9001 quality processes consistently assures the fastest "legislature-to-live"SM update delivery cycle and highest quality deliverables in the industry.

"With over 120,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates delivered to date, Rimini Street has a long, successful and proven track record for providing mission-critical tax, legal and regulatory updates to our Oracle and SAP clients in every major region of the world," said Paul Henville, group vice president, Global Product Delivery, Rimini Street. "The Company is committed to ensuring that our clients maintain compliance with the help of our accurate, superior-quality tax, legal and regulatory updates delivered consistently through our patent-pending research technology and ISO-certified development processes."

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,500 global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com.

