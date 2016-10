WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks were lower Monday as Friday's rally fizzled out and traders look ahead to the jobs report due out at the end of the week.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.30 points, or 0.3%, to close at 18,253.85 the S&P 500 Index declined 7.07 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 2,161.20. The Nasdaq Composite index closed down 11.13 points, or 0.2%, at 5,300.87.



