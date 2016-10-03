As the Official Partner and Official Watch of the IFHA, Longines presented the Longines and IFHA International Award of Merit to the Romanet Family on 3 October 2016 in Paris.

Juan-Carlos Capelli, Vice President of Longines and Head of International Marketing, stated: "It is a great honor to recognize the Romanets' dedication to the sport, in which Longines began its timekeeping expertise more than a century ago. In 2013 we became Partner of the IFHA already headed by Louis Romanet. Since then, we have jointly developed the sporting aspect of horseracing through a series of Awards. Louis Romanet's father, Jean Romanet, kept the efforts of his own father and uncle to regulate French racing. His influence extended beyond continental borders as he tirelessly encouraged international cooperation between racing ruling bodies. He was involved in developing the pattern race system in Europe, which provided the basis for North American graded stakes system. His vision of reuniting the world's horseracing stakeholders lead to the creation of the International Conference of Horseracing Authorities. I have a sincere admiration for the great work this outstanding man accomplished."

Louis Romanet, Chairman of the IFHA, expressed his appreciation in receiving the Award on behalf of the Romanet family. "This Award pays tribute to more than 100 years dedicated to the racing industry by my family through three generations: my great-uncle, my grandfather, and particularly my father, whose vision saw the creation of the IFHA, and the advancement of relations among racing bodies throughout the world. The opportunity to work alongside my father in 1968, and witness the International Conference of Horseracing Authorities be transformed into a strong international federation that works to grow and protect global racing is a source of great pride for the Romanet legacy. Inclusion from the major racing regions around the world has been a strong attribute of the Federation and this was formally established in 2003 with the adoption of three Vice-Chairmen representing the Americas, Europe, and Asia. I am delighted to see the industry develop in these regions and the Asian Racing Federation, European and Mediterranean Horseracing Federation, OSAF and Pan American Conference build racing and breeding internationally, fulfilling the objectives of my father at the first International Conference in 1967."

