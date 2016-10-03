Trident Maritime Systems Completes the Acquisition of Callenberg Technology Group from Wilhelmsen Maritime Services AS

NEW YORK" Oct. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a portfolio company of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Callenberg Technology Group ("Callenberg" or the "Company") from Wilhelmsen Maritime Services AS.

Callenberg designs, assembles, integrates, and supports HVAC, electrical energy management, and insulation systems for commercial and government vessels around the world. The Company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and employs approximately 900 employees in 14 countries.

Trident is a leading independent provider of turnkey marine joiner, distributed, electro-mechanical, and power, propulsion and control systems and solutions for government and commercial customers both in the U.S. and internationally.

Senior debt financing for the acquisition was arranged by BNP Paribas. Blank Rome, Wikborg Rein, and Jones Day provided legal counsel to Trident. Wilhelmsen Maritime Services AS was advised by SEB and provided legal counsel by Thommessen and Sullivan & Cromwell.

