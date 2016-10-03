

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) has agreed to buy San Francisco-based data management startup Krux for $700 million, as the cloud giant strengthens its marketing-data and analytics segment.



Salesforce will pay the $700 million purchase price split equally in cash and stock, according to a WSJ report citing people familiar with the acquisition.



Krux is a marketing-data and analytics startup based in San Francisco. The company uses artificial intelligence to bolster targeted marketing efforts. Its clients include big names from Ticketmaster to L'Oréal.



