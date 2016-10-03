SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - October 03, 2016) - Australian regenerative medicine company Regeneus Ltd. (ASX: RGS) has a handful of stock-moving Q4/16 catalysts on the calendar, among them a potential licensing agreement for its mesenchymal stem cell technology in Japan.

According to Edison Investment Research analyst Dennis Hulme, Regeneus "is in advanced discussions with a large Japanese company regarding licensing Progenza for the Japanese market, and anticipates converting these discussions into a binding arrangement by the end of the current quarter."

In his Sept. 14 research report, Hulme noted that "signing up a manufacturing and commercial partner for Progenza in Japan would provide significant validation of the commercial value of the company's technology and represents near-term potential upside."

In addition, "Upfront fees and milestone payments from the potential deal could offer a source of nondilutive funding for the company's ongoing work on new product development," Hulme stated. "In addition, we would expect a partner to either fully or partly cover the costs of the planned Phase 2 trial of Progenza in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee."

