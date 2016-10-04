PITTSBURGH, PA and SOUTH MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Aquion Energy, Inc., manufacturer of Aspen saltwater batteries and energy storage systems, and Fusion Power Systems, a leading Australian power and energy systems integrator, have announced Titan SmartStorage, a fully integrated solar energy storage solution for residential applications in Australia. The Titan SmartStorage product will be unveiled today at the All-Energy 2016 conference in Melbourne, Australia, and is now available to order.

Fusion's Titan SmartStorage is Australia's first fully integrated, safe, and easy-to-install residential solar energy storage system. The system combines clean and cost-effective Aquion Energy Aspen saltwater batteries with an Australian-made, purpose-built inverter and charge controller, designed and built to withstand Australian conditions.

Titan SmartStorage provides energy storage that outperforms traditional battery systems and is ideal for off-grid applications, solar self-consumption, and storing solar energy for nighttime use. The systems are modular and scalable for maximum flexibility. Fusion energy storage systems are free of toxic chemicals, 100% recyclable, noncombustible, and completely fire-safe.

"We're excited to see our batteries incorporated into an off-the-shelf storage solution for energy storage customers in Australia," said Tim Poor, Aquion Energy Chief Commercial Officer. "Solar self-consumption is a perfect application for our batteries, and the Titan product makes it easy for installers to deploy a fully integrated system to end users, both for new solar installations and as a retrofit for existing systems. Australian homeowners who install Titan can sleep well at night knowing that the Aquion batteries used in Titan are the safest and most environmentally friendly batteries in the world."

"We are extremely proud of the release of the Titan SmartStorage product line, powered by Aquion's saltwater-based batteries," said Nathaniel Allen, Fusion Power Systems Chief Operating Officer. "Aquion has played an important role in the world's second largest residential storage project and more recently replaced lead-gel battery technology at Lady Island Resort off the coast of Queensland. Our choice was clear for the Titan product line -- these systems are powered by the safest battery in the world. They provide long discharge cycles and are designed specifically to meet the needs of the Australian market."

Built on Aquion's unique environmentally friendly saltwater-based Aqueous Hybrid Ion (AHI™) chemistry, Aspen batteries are clean, sustainable, and long-lasting. The batteries are designed for daily deep cycling, can operate at high ambient temperatures, and do not degrade from partial state of charge cycling, making them ideal for residential solar applications. Aspen batteries are the first and only batteries in the world to be Cradle to Cradle Certified™, an esteemed quality mark for products made from sustainable materials and manufacturing processes.

Both companies are exhibiting at All-Energy 2016; Aquion Energy is at booth #1134 and Fusion Power Systems is at booth #1542.

Aquion Energy

Aquion Energy is the manufacturer of proprietary Aqueous Hybrid Ion (AHI™) batteries and battery systems for long-duration, stationary energy storage applications. Aquion's Aspen product line is optimized for daily deep cycling for residential solar, green architecture, off-grid and microgrid, telecom towers, energy management, and grid-scale applications. Aquion's high-performance, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective batteries deliver reliability and value for customers. The company's battery systems provide flexible, modular energy storage that enables broad adoption of renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar, reduced reliance on fossil fuels, and optimization of existing grid-tied generation assets. For more information, visit www.aquionenergy.com.

Fusion Power Systems

Fusion Power Systems is a diversified customer-centric company bringing technology, engineering and innovation together to deliver future-focused solutions. We specialise in power and energy management, data centre and IT operational solutions and comprehensive managed services for corporate enterprise, independent business operators and government departments. Our expert team can deliver without compromise. Fusion has recruited expertise from information technology, electrical engineering and electrical services industries ensuring the required expertise and capabilities to meet our customer needs. Our philosophy is to challenge the paradigm within the power management, data centre solutions, IT monitoring and managed services industry to deliver better outcomes.

Fusion is an Aquion Certified Distributor. For more information, visit www.fusionps.com.au.

