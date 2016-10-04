CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- The Board of Trustees of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NVU.UN) ("Northview") today announced the appointment of the Honourable Jim Prentice, P.C., Q.C., as a Trustee of Northview.

"We are very pleased that Mr. Prentice accepted our invitation to join the Northview Board," said Chair Douglas H. Mitchell, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C. "Jim's many years of Strategic experience in Canadian business and government will serve our unitholders well."

Mr. Prentice graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce in 1977 and from Dalhousie Law School with a Bachelor of Laws in 1980. He practiced law for twenty years, specializing in property rights and in the resolution of First Nation land claims. He was designated a Queen's Counsel in 1992 and served as a Commissioner and the Co-Chair of Canada's Indian Land Claims Commission from 1993 until 2000.

In the time between 2006 and 2010, Mr. Prentice was one of the most senior Ministers in the Canadian Government, serving variously as the Minister of Industry, the Minister of the Environment and the Minister of Indian Affairs and Northern Development. He retired from federal politics in November of 2010 to return to the private sector as the Senior Executive Vice-President and Vice Chairman of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He has previously served as a Director of Canadian Pacific and BCE Inc. (Bell Canada).

Mr. Prentice returned to public life in 2014 and became the 16th Premier of Alberta, serving until May of 2015. Mr. Prentice currently serves in a number of advisory roles relating to energy and finance. He is an Industry Advisor to Warburg Pincus LLP, the global private equity firm, and is a Global Fellow at the Canada Institute of the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

About Northview

Northview is Canada's third largest publicly traded multi-family REIT with a portfolio of more than 24,000 quality residential suites in more than 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's portfolio spans markets characterized by expanding populations, growing economies, high occupancy levels, and rising rents, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and cash distributions over time. The REIT currently trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol: NVU.UN. Additional information concerning Northview is available at www.sedar.com or www.northviewreit.com.

Contacts:

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Todd Cook

President & CEO

403-531-0720



