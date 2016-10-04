

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Tuesday wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate steady at 1.50 percent.



Australia also will see August figures for building approvals and September data for job ads and commodity prices.



Building approvals are expected to fall 6.0 percent on month and rise 5.1 percent on year after climbing 11.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year in July.



Job ads were up 1.8 percent on month in August, while the commodity price index added 0.8 percent to a score of 90.5.



Japan will provide September numbers for monetary base and consumer confidence. In August, the monetary base jumped 24.2 percent on year. The consumer confidence index is expected to show a score of 41.8, down from 42.0 a month earlier.



South Korea will see August numbers for current account; in July, the current account surplus was $8.71 billion.



The Philippines will provide September figures for consumer and producer prices. In August, CPI added 0.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year, while PPI fell 0.8 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in China remain closed all week for the National Day holiday, and will re-open on Monday.



