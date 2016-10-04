COPPELL, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- VARIDESK, a leading developer of height-adjustable desks, has announced that it will auction live on eBay five hand-signed VARIDESK models used in the HBO television show "Silicon Valley." The auction will run Oct. 3 - 13, and all proceeds will support the Silicon Valley Regional Fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which works to strengthen the common good in the Bay Area and around the world.

The Silicon Valley Regional Fund was established to expand and improve affordable housing and transportation in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. With the proceeds of the auction, Silicon Valley Community Foundation will continue to provide grants to nonprofit partners advocating for more efficient public bus service in our region, for example, and improving communications about housing and development issues. Read more about recent grants.

"Silicon Valley Community Foundation is honored to be chosen as the nonprofit recipient of this charity auction sponsored by VARIDESK. We are fans of HBO's 'Silicon Valley' and are eager to see how other fans respond to these hand-signed desks," said Mari Ellen Loijens, chief business, development and brand officer at Silicon Valley Community Foundation. "The proceeds of the VARIDESK auction will go to our Silicon Valley Regional Fund, which supports some of the most important issues affecting work and life in Silicon Valley."

Each of the five VARIDESK models up for auction are hand-signed by the five principle cast members, the producer and the creator of "Silicon Valley," including Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Martin Starr, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, Alec Berg, and Mike Judge. These desks, used throughout season three, were featured in Pied Piper's office as they parodied the triumphs and challenges of entrepreneurship in this region.

"Working with the 'Silicon Valley' production team was amazing, and it was exciting to produce desks for our favorite startup, Pied Piper. Having the opportunity to support the Silicon Valley Community Foundation -- one of the best charitable organizations in the country -- has taken the experience to a whole new level. When you combine the support of eBay, the production team and the cast of 'Silicon Valley,' the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and VARIDESK, you have a unique opportunity to support a great charity and spread the word about the importance of building active office environments," said Jason McCann, chief executive officer at VARIDESK.

"With eBay's global headquarters in Silicon Valley, we love to see the popularity of HBO's 'Silicon Valley' show leveraged to address real challenges in our region. While we support many causes globally through the eBay for Charity platform and eBay Foundation, the auction of these VARIDESK height-adjustable desks signed by the cast of HBO's 'Silicon Valley' hits close to home, and we were excited to support it," said eBay's Vice President of Corporate Communications and Global Impact, Claire Dixon.

Members of the media can view one of the desks on display at Silicon Valley Community Foundation's Innovation Conference from Oct. 9-11. Email Sue McAllister, SVCF marketing director, at sjmcallister@siliconvalleycf.org to arrange a visit. Bidding will take place through Oct. 13 here.

About VARIDESK

Based in Coppell, TX, VARIDESK designs, develops and manufactures height-adjustable standing desk solutions and accessories that transform the way people work and interact on a daily basis. Since its inception in 2013, VARIDESK has continued to expand its line of products and increased availability across the globe. VARIDESK is designed to be simple to purchase, set up and use, and most products are in-stock and ready-to-ship within 24 hours, making it one of the easiest ways to incorporate standing into the work day. VARIDESK, Work Elevated. Learn more at varidesk.com.

About Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Silicon Valley Community Foundation advances innovative philanthropic solutions to challenging problems. As the largest community foundation in the world, we engage donors and corporations from Silicon Valley, across the country and around the globe to make our region and world better for all. Our passion for helping people and organizations achieve their philanthropic dreams has created a global philanthropic enterprise committed to the belief that possibilities start here. Learn more at siliconvalleycf.org.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity is a platform that enables members of the eBay community to donate to causes in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate anywhere between 10-100 percent of the proceeds and buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $650 million dollars have been raised on eBay for Charity.

