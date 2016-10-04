VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE: IRV) ("Irving" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 1,130,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40 per share. The stock options have a term of three (3) years, subject to one-third of the grant vesting every six (6) months from grant day with full vesting in the first 18 months of the term.

Irving is a junior exploration company searching for opportunities in certain countries, including Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, three Project Venture Agreements with JOGMEC for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

