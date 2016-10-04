

+---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |For filings with the FCA include the | | |annex | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |For filings with issuer exclude the | | |annex | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | LivaNova plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+------------------------------+--------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | Equinox Two S.c.a. ('Equinox')| |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Tower 6 Bis S. Ã r.l. ('Tower 6 Bis')| | (if different from 3.):(iv) | Tower 6 S. Ã r.l. ('Tower 6')| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 29-30 September 2016| |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 3 October 2016| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Tower 6 Bis: 2%| |reached: (vi, vii) | Tower 6: 9%| | | Equinox: 9%| +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +----------+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |Class/type|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +--------------+--------------+---------+---------------------+----------------+ |if |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |possible |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |using |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+-----------+------+---------+ |the ISIN | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect | |CODE | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +----------+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+-----------+------+---------+ |Ordinary | | |Tower 6 |Tower 6 | | | | |shares |Tower 6 Bis: |Tower 6 Bis: |Bis: |Bis: | | | | | |1,301,084 |1,301,084 |756,103 |756,103 |Nil |1.55% |Nil | |CUSIP |(held |(held |(held |(held | | | | |number: |directly) |directly) |directly)|directly)| | | | |G5509L101 | | | | | | | | +----------+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+-----------+------+---------+ | | | | | |Tower | |Tower | | |Tower |Tower | | |6: 756,103 | |6: 1.55% | |Ordinary |6: 1,301,084 |6: 1,301,084 | | |(held by | |(held by | |shares |(held by Tower|(held by Tower| | |Tower 6 | |Tower 6 | | |6 Bis) and |6 Bis) and | | |Bis) and | |Bis) and | |CUSIP |3,562,285 |3,562,285 |Nil |Nil |3,562,285 |Nil |7.28% | |number: |(held by Bios |(held by Bios | | |(held by | |(held by | |G5509L101 |SpA). Total = |SpA). Total = | | |Bios SpA). | |Bios | | |4,863,369 |4,863,369 | | |Total = | |SpA). | | | | | | |4,318,388 | |Total = | | | | | | | | |8.83% | +----------+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+-----------+------+---------+ |Ordinary |Equinox: |Equinox: | | |Equinox: | |Equinox: | |shares |4,863,369 |4,863,369 | | | 4,318,388 | |8.83% | | |(held by Tower|(held by Tower|Nil |Nil |(held by |Nil |(held by | |CUSIP |6, see row |6, see row | | |Tower 6, | |Tower 6, | |number: |above) |above) | | |see row | |see row | |G5509L101 | | | | |above) | |above) | +----------+--------------+--------------+---------+---------+-----------+------+---------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +------------+-------------+------------------------+----------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date (xiii) |Conversion Period (xiv) |rights that may be |rights | |instrument | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ converted. | | +------------+-------------+------------------------+----------------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +------------+-------------+------------------------+----------------------+--------------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments| |(xv, xvi) | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-----------+-------------+----------+----------+-------------------------+---------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting rights |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|instrument refers to |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period | |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | +-----------+-------------+----------+----------+-------------------------+-------+-------+ | | | | |N/A |Nominal|Delta | |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +-------+-------+ | | | | | |N/A |N/A | +-----------+-------------+----------+----------+-------------------------+-------+-------+



+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |Tower 6 Bis: 756,103 |Tower 6 Bis: 1.55% | |Tower 6: 4,318,388 |Tower 6: 8.83% | |Equinox: 4,318,388 |Equinox: 8.83% | +-----------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A sell-down of shares over 29 and 30 September 2016 by Tower 6 Bis has| |resulted in the following: | | | | * Tower 6 Bis reduced its direct shareholding in LivaNova plc from | | 1,301,084 (2.66%) to 756,103 (1.55%). The 2% reporting threshold has | | therefore been crossed. | | | | * Tower 6's aggregate shareholdings in LivaNova plc has been reduced from | | 4,863,369 (9.93%) to 4,318,388 (8.83%). The 9% reporting threshold has | | therefore been crossed. | | | | * Equinox's aggregate shareholdings in LivaNova plc has been reduced from | | 4,863,369 (9.93%) to 4,318,388 (8.83%). The 9% reporting threshold has | | therefore been crossed. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A| +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A| |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A| |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | N/A| |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Massimilliano Seliziato| | | Giorgio Mercogliano| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| +352 2629861| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: LivaNova PLC via GlobeNewswire



BYMT0J1R1



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX