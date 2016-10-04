

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan spiked 22.7 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 407.508 trillion yen.



That follows the 24.2 percent surge in August.



Banknotes in circulation advanced an annual 5.2 percent, while coins in circulation gained 1.0 percent.



Current account balances soared 29.9 percent, including a 28.4 percent jump in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base was up 18.6 percent after rising 28.3 percent in the previous month.



