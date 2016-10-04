Active Derm Singapore Launches Its Quality Skin Care Products Online

SINGAPORE, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Consumers can now save more by purchasing directly from the manufacturer

Active Derm Pte. Ltd, a leading formulator and manufacturer of unique and advanced quality cosmetic products, has launched its collection of skin care and hair loss prevention products for the consumer market online.

After formulating many successful products in the skin care markets regionally, Active Derm products can now be purchased directly by consumers. Using quality active ingredients from France, Korea and the USA, Active Derm's skin care products are formulated to improve skin conditions without adverse effects.

"The Active Derm line of products targets specific skin and hair problems that women and men of various ages are struggling with today," said Raymond Tio, co-founder of Active Derm. "We have leveraged the expertise of our team of pharmacists and cosmeceutical experts to create our own line of scientifically formulated skin and hair care products aimed at the Singaporean consumer market."

"We have brought our successful products online so that our customers can benefit from our premium products at affordable price. Our motto is "Everybody can now have great looking skin".

The e-commerce website, http://www.activederm.com, showcases a range of successful products, including:

High potency Anti-Acne Serum which is especially developed to relieve mild to moderate acne. Enriched with natural ingredients, it has a synergistic effect on the acne. Benefits include reduced redness, stopping growth of bacteria, prevention of recurring acne by regulating sebaceous secretions, and retaining skin moisture.

Advanced formulated Age Spot Cream which reduces blemishes and age spots to effectively lighten hyperpigmentation and age spots, and evens out the skin's complexion. With its instant antioxidant and photo protection properties, the product reduces redness and protects against UV-damage while giving instant antioxidant and UV protection.

Active Derm Follicaire Forte is Active Derm's proven hair loss prevention product, especially developed for women and men suffering from thinning hair or hair loss at any stage.

To learn more about Active Derm Singapore skin and hair care, please visit http://www.activederm.com

