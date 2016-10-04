Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2016) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), (the "Corporation") announced today that the Board of Directors of Gunpowder Capital Corp., have declared a dividend of $0.20 per outstanding "Class - A" Preferred Share of its capital payable on, or after, Nov 3rd, 2016 to "Class - A" Preferred Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30th, 2016.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

- 30 -