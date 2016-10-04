

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Massachusetts securities regulator said in a complaint against Morgan Stanley unit that the company allegedly set up a high-pressure contest to spur financial advisers to cross-sell loans backed by investment accounts in an effort to boost banking and lending business and gain ground on rivals.



The accusation against Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increases the scrutiny on an industry tactic that has recently backfired for others including Wells Fargo & Co. The San Francisco-based bank agreed last month to pay $185 million after federal and local authorities found its cross-selling culture helped push employees to open unauthorized accounts.



In the administrative complaint filed Monday, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin accused the Morgan Stanley unit of 'dishonest and unethical conduct' within the state and Rhode Island. The unit allegedly used a contest to push securities-based loans on customers from January 2014 to April 2015.



