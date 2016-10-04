The 9th China Yiwu International Forest Products Fair, to be held on November 1-4, 2016 at Yiwu International Exhibition Center, has just one month to go and its exhibitor recruitment, investment attraction and other supporting activities have come to a final phase.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003005405/en/

Opening Ceremony of the 8th China Yiwu International Forest Products Fair held in 2015 (Photo: Business Wire)

Thousands of quality suppliers and over 100,000 buyers from all over the world will gather at the Fair where China's most advanced forestry technologies and products, the most popular forestry innovations, and original ecological products will be displayed. Visitors will have a green and lively experience at the Fair.

The 9th Forest Products Fair will expand its exhibition area to 80,000m2, offering 3,600 standard booths. The exhibition will fall into eight categories, namely Furniture Accessories, Wood Bamboo Handicrafts, Wood Bamboo Daily Necessities, Timberwork Wooden Building Materials, Forest Food, Tea Products, Flowers Gardening, Forestry Technology Forestry Equipment.

With a focus on economic effects, the Fair will center on promotion of forestry products trade while also piloting many ethnic group and region-featured exhibitions. "Taiwan Agroforestry Products Collections," "Rosewood Furniture Boutiques," "Forestry Products of 'She People', an ethnic group in Zhejiang Province," "Classical Bamboo Products," "Agroforestry E-Commerce," "Creative Forestry Products" are some of the distinctive exhibition themes that are favored by visitors. Apart from these, there will also be a "One Belt and One Road"-themed zone echoing China's latest economic initiative and offering visitors a visual experience of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.

Whether you like elegant classy or aboriginal forestry products, you can find them all at the 9th Forest Products Fair.

About China Yiwu International Forest Products Fair

China Yiwu International Forest Products Fair, hosted by the State Forestry Administration and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, has been held annually since 2008. The Forest Fair is a green, low-carbon and environment-friendly exhibition, with a powerful trading function, abundance of business opportunities, prominent international influence and a perfect service system. Forest Fair is China's only, and world's second agroforestry fair accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161003005405/en/

Contacts:

China Yiwu International Forest Products Fair

Hui Wang, +86-579-85415888

service@yiwufair.com