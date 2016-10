BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rose to its highest since May as investors speculated the online video service could be a takeover target ahead of quarterly earnings scheduled for release in two weeks.



NFLX closed Monday regular trading at $102.63, up $4.08 or 4.14 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $0.33 or 0.32 percent.



Investors could be speculating on recent takeover rumors, which have linked Netflix to Walt Disney Co.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX