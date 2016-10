REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella was awarded $17.69 million in total compensation in its fiscal year 2016, down 3.3% from last year.



Nadella's base salary remained unchanged at $1.20 million and his bonus was up 3.3% to $4.46 million. His stock awards, however slipped to $12.01 million from $12.76 million.



