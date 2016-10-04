Infortrend's EonOne Makes Management Simpler and Easier

The Brand New Management Tool for the EonStor GS

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) has released EonOne, the new management tool for the EonStor GS. Besides guiding users to quickly and easily complete all storage related setups and configurations with initial setup wizard and workflow, it also offers a range of features for central management of multiple systems such as Storage Resource Management (SRM), system monitoring, access authorization, and event notifications.

With emphasis on friendly and intuitive controls, workflow can integrate storage controls such as storage provision, scheduling backup as snapshot, and cloud into one easy and simple step-by-step procedure by grouping similar functions and settings into one streamlined page. This makes it much faster and easier to configure new systems while avoiding all the hassle of complicated navigations.

For maintenance, Storage Resource Management allows IT personnel to analyze performance and capacity usage status to optimize system resources with quota management and improve return on investment (ROI), while complete event notifications for system monitoring ensure users are fully informed of various events.

"We developed the intuitive user interface EonOne to reflect the comprehensive approach of our unified storage EonStor GS, as it provides simple access to multiple systems and features." Commented Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend

EonOne also supports the EonStor GSe. For more information about EonOne, click here. For more information about EonStor GS, click here. For more information about EonStor GSe, click here.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks property of their respective owners.

