

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, with exporters' stocks lifted by a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 116.65 points or 0.70 percent to 16,715.32, off a high of 16,729.57 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Toshiba are advancing more than 1 percent each, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Canon is up 0.2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is adding almost 2 percent and Honda is rising 2 percent. Fast Retailing is advancing more than 2 percent and SoftBank is adding 0.8 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.2 percent Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Olympus Corp is gaining almost 4 percent after the camera maker said it will sell subsidiary Nippon Outsourcing Corp. to Longreach Group.



Shares of Sumco Corp and Ebara Corp are also rising almost 4 percent each. Meanwhile, Unitika and Sumitomo Realty & Development are both losing almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan spiked 22.7 percent on year in September, coming in at 407.508 trillion yen. That follows the 24.2 percent surge in August.



Japan will also provide September numbers for consumer confidence today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 101 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks ticked lower on Monday as Friday's rally fizzled out and traders looked ahead to the jobs report due out at the end of the week.



The Dow shed 54.30 points or 0.30 percent to 18,253.85, while the S&P 500 lost 7.07 points or 0.33 percent to 2,161.20 and the Nasdaq eased 11.13 points or 0.21 percent to 5,300.87.



Some of the European markets closed higher on Monday amid easing worries about German lender Deutsche Bank. The DAX of Germany was closed for a public holiday, while the CAC 40 of France rose 0.12 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.22 percent.



Crude oil futures advanced on Monday. WTI crude for November delivery rose $0.57 or 1.2 percent to settle at $48.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX