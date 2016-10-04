

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 1.2816 against the pound and nearly a 2-week high of 102.39 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2839 and 101.64, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 4-day highs of 1.1198 and 0.9747 fro m yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1209 and 0.9733, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3134 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3119.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.25 against the pound, 104.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro, 0.98 against the franc and 1.33 against the loonie.



