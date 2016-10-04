sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,397 Euro		-0,08
-0,17 %
WKN: 939017 ISIN: US15670R1077 Ticker-Symbol: XEP 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEPHEID Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEPHEID 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEPHEID
CEPHEID Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEPHEID46,397-0,17 %