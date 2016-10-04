ZRG Partners, a fast growing global leader in executive search and talent management has added Philipp Sturm as a Managing Director and Country Head of Germany. He will work out of the firm's office in Frankfurt, Germany. Philipp will also be a member of the firm's Global Industrial Practice.

Philipp brings a decade plus of solid and relevant executive search experience to ZRG. Prior to joining ZRG, Philipp worked at Korn Ferry International in their global industrial practice and most recently he was a Partner at a CTPartners in Frankfurt, Germany.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG remarked, "Philipp is a key leader to help us further expand our coverage in Germany. His experience in the industrial sectors and relationships in the automotive vertical fit very nicely to our global industrial team's client mix. We view this hire as a cornerstone of our continued growth in Europe and in Germany, where our data and analytics value proposition has been very well received."

Philipp Sturm commented, "It is great to be back working again with many of my old Korn Ferry and CTPartners colleagues that have already made ZRG Partners their home. The firm's commitment to data and information in the search process is just what my clients throughout Germany have been asking for. I am looking forward to expanding the brand in the German markets as ZRG continues to grow."

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 15 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the industry driven by the firm's client focused, results driven approach grounded in integrity.

