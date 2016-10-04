Real Asset Management Helps BritNed's Maintenance Management go Paperless

ORPINGTON, England, October 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

BritNed Development Ltd has selected Real Asset Management's specialist software to assist with the transition towards a paperless maintenance management process. It had developed a spreadsheet-based system to manage all facets of the work that is carried out by its own engineers and by external contractors.

The company was formed as a joint venture between two separate organisations, TenneT and National Grid Plc. It owns and is responsible for operating the high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector between the Isle of Grain in the UK and Maasvlakte in the Netherlands. It provides crucial power inter-connectivity between European countries.

Prior to implementing RAM's computerised maintenance management software (CMMS), BritNed used its spreadsheet system to track its work order information. Moving over to RAM's software has allowed BritNed to have all maintenance work information systemised on an easy-to-use, customisable solution that will provide users with a complete history of all maintenance information for each asset. RAM hosts the system, making access available at all office and site locations.

One of the main objectives of moving over to RAM's CMMS was to transition to a paperless maintenance management system. For routine work, BritNed will use the mobile app, which will be configured so that alerts are sent directly to the relevant operator's tablet. Nigel Wood, Operations Manager at BritNed comments, "We will download the work order app onto our tablets. The alerts will be particularly handy as they will ensure that up to date information with regards to the routine work that needs to be completed is always available. The app will also improve communication between the main office, sites and operators out in the field, as we will be able to instantly update the status of all jobs using our tablets.

"We are also looking forward to taking advantage of the in-built PPM planner which is calendar driven. High availability is crucial at BritNed, therefore, we do not envisage there being much reactive maintenance. We will predominantly use RAM's system to manage routine jobs and planned outage work effectively, as well as for stock control. Having the ability to schedule all of these tasks into the calendar and to receive alerts when jobs are overdue will allow us to plan more effectively.

"The new CMMS will allow us to collate all maintenance information in one place. Having this data centralised will provide a far higher level of traceability with regards to the company's asset maintenance. The software's KPIs on the bespoke dashboards will offer a huge benefit. We can check these graphics extensively, using the available data to assist with setting performance targets."

When discussing why BritNed selected the software, Nigel comments, "RAM's system ticked all of the boxes for what we wanted to achieve. We were looking for something cost effective with comprehensive functionality". Nigel continues, "Our working relationship with RAM has been really positive and everybody at BritNed is happy with the system."

