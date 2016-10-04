Gemalto: Juniper Research recognizes Gemalto as an established leader in fast-growing IoT market

(http://www.gemalto.com/press/PublishingImages/gemalto-juniper-leader-board.png)Amsterdam, Oct. 4, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, has been recognized by Juniper Research (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/documents/iot-juniper), the respected industry analyst, as a key player in the global M2M sector. This leadership position is based on Gemalto's advanced capabilities and product offering for the industrial and consumer IoT markets, where Juniper predicts strong growth for eSIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc)s and remote subscription management platforms. Rising demand offers OEMs a major opportunity to take advantage of the eSIM's space-saving design and support for seamless connectivity, and mobile network operators an additional source of revenue, using their experience of remote management of traditional SIMs as well as the MIMTM Machine-Identification-Module that is developing as the preferred solution for enabling secure cellular M2M connections.

In contrast to a traditional SIM (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/secure-elements), an eSIM is built into a device at the manufacturing stage, ready for immediate connection when it is deployed or activated. Gemalto already offers a range of eSIMs that are fully compliant with the latest GSMA specifications (http://www.gsma.com/connectedliving/embedded-sim/compliance/), and a Remote Subscription Management solution that delivers automatic, on-demand connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/on-demand-connectivity) for devices.

To date the use of traditional SIMs has been dominant in the M2M and consumer electronic domains. However, Juniper predicts that the adoption and promotion of the new GSMA eSIM standard will stimulate strong growth in both sectors. As a result, there will be significant commercial opportunities for mobile network operators to offer new connectivity services across a wide array of vertical markets. This trend will impact M2M devices (http://www.gemalto.com/m2m/markets) as well as smartphones, tablets and wearables (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/wearable).

"In the report, we wish to highlight Gemalto's advanced eSIM offer and remote provisioning capability," said Sam Barker, Research Analyst at Juniper Research. "Gemalto's end-to-end IoT security (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/iot-security) is also recognized as addressing widespread concerns over the vulnerability of the IoT to hacking attacks."

"Around the world, Gemalto is already working with mobile operators, OEMs and service providers to capitalize on the opportunities brought by mobile connectivity, which the GSMA values at an estimated $3 trillion," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President for On-Demand Connectivity at Gemalto. "Gemalto offers mobile operators and OEMs the ability to launch IoT devices and applications that are instantly connected, reliable over an extended working life, and protected by proven data encryption and authentication techniques."

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts:

Philippe Benitez

North America

+1 512 257 3869

philippe.benitez@gemalto.com (mailto:philippe.benitez@gemalto.com) Peggy Edoire

Europe & CIS

+33 4 42 36 45 40

peggy.edoire@gemalto.com (mailto:peggy.edoire@gemalto.com) Vivian Liang

Greater China

+86 1059373046

vivian.liang@gemalto.com (mailto:vivian.liang@gemalto.com)

Ernesto Haikewitsch

Latin America

+55 11 5105 9220

ernesto.haikewitsch@gemalto.com (mailto:ernesto.haikewitsch@gemalto.com)

Kristel Teyras

Middle East & Africa

+33 1 55 01 57 89

kristel.teyras@gemalto.com (mailto:kristel.teyras@gemalto.com)

Shintaro Suzuki

Asia Pacific

+65 6317 8266

shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com (mailto:shintaro.suzuki@gemalto.com)

JUNIPER LEADER BOARD (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2046248/764740.png)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/159293/R/2046248/764739.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Gemalto via Globenewswire

